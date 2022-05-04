In A Post-Roe America, Expect More Births In A Country Where Maternal Mortality Continues To Rise

Articles

This article was originally published by ProPublica, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom.

If the U.S. Supreme Court does as its leaked draft opinion says and strikes down Roe v. Wade, researchers expect that in the following year, roughly 75,000 people who want, but can’t get, abortions will give birth instead.

They’ll do so in a country where pregnancy and childbirth continue to become more dangerous.

