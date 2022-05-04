Oath Keepers Leader Had Line To Trump Intermediary On Jan. 6, Plea Deal Suggests

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022

A new Jan. 6 plea agreement Wednesday detailed a previously unknown alleged conversation that prosecutors say took place on the day of the attack between Stewart Rhodes, leader of the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers, and an unnamed intermediary.

Rhodes seemed to think the person in question had a line to then-President Donald Trump, according to the statement of offense.

