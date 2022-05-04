The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oath Keepers Leader Had Line To Trump Intermediary On Jan. 6, Plea Deal Suggests

Stewart Rhodes

A new Jan. 6 plea agreement Wednesday detailed a previously unknown alleged conversation that prosecutors say took place on the day of the attack between Stewart Rhodes, leader of the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers, and an unnamed intermediary.

Rhodes seemed to think the person in question had a line to then-President Donald Trump, according to the statement of offense.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/oath-keepers-stewart-rhodes-capitol-attack-plea-deal-trump-intermediary

