Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 10:37 Hits: 2

US President Joe Biden blasted a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is in favor of striking down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The issue is set to galvanize voters ahead of the November congressional elections. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

