Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022

In 1976, Republicans adopted an anti-abortion stance in their party platform. The GOP became a political vehicle for the movement, as a more vocal Christian Right began to rise.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/04/1096719971/abortion-wasn-t-always-the-politically-charged-issue-it-is-today