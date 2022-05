Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 21:04 Hits: 2

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the right to an abortion in purple states, like Pennsylvania, might largely depend on which party can keep or take control of state government.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/04/1096719992/for-purple-states-like-pennsylvania-abortion-laws-may-depend-on-who-becomes-gove