AOC Blasts Collins And Murkowski

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not hide her disgust at Sen. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski after they expressed surprise they were lied to when they voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett and other justices that Trump specifically appointed to overthrow Roe v. Wade.

This was Collins’reaction.

Here is Sen. Murkowski's.

“Roe is still the law of the land. We don’t know the direction that this decision may ultimately take, but if it goes in the direction that this leaked copy has indicated I will just tell you that it, it, it rocks my confidence in the court right now.”

In response to their misgivings, AOC tweeted this out:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/aoc-blasts-collins-and-murkowski

