Livid McCarthy Caught On Tape Scorching Trump As 'Atrocious' And 'Wrong'

Are Republicans going to blame THIS leak on Ketanji Brown Jackson, too?

Yeah, here are more tapes released from Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns from their book "This Will Not Pass," in which we hear House Minority Leader Kevin BootLicker McCarthy calling Donald Trump's actions "atrocious" and "wrong." He's discussing with other GOP leadership (it isn't clear from the tapes exactly who, but CNN reports an aide is on the call, too) how to reach out to president-elect Joe Biden, and he is rejecting the notion of using the 25th Amendment against Trump only because it takes too long.

MCCARTHY: Yeah, look, what the president did is atrocious and totally wrong. Understand that we're twelve days away, I mean at one point I think that Biden, if you have an impeachment and you're stuck sitting in the Senate, and he needs Cabinet members and you've got Secetary of Defense, you've got a lot of things, then you've got to have movement. And did he think from the perspective you put everything else right, this country is very, very divided. I mean, I've got people that never thought they'd be in this position, very sophisticated, they think this thing is going to be different. They're angry. They want to continue the fight. I mean I've never seen anything like this. read more

