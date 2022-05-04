The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ron Johnson Says It 'May Be True' COVID Vaccines Cause AIDS

Ron Johnson Says It 'May Be True' COVID Vaccines Cause AIDS

It is no secret that Ron Johnson is an antivaxxer and has been one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine misinformation. RoJo has spread various "alternative treatments" for COVID-19 including Ivermectin and gargling with mouthwash. He has also spread misinformation about the effects of the vaccines, accusing it of creating all sorts of sicknesses and ailments but never ever accusing it of working as it was designed to do.

Naturally, because of the absolute foolishness of RoJo ill-informed statements, he attracts a wide variety of ill-informed fools around him. The latest is fellow antivaxxer Attorney Todd Callender, who in a video interview with RoJo, claimed that the COVID vaccines cause AIDS and that Dr. Fauci and others should be put on trial for purposely giving people AIDS.

RoJo quickly confronted him, not for the utter falseness of such an inane statement, but merely on how it was presented:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/johnson-it-may-be-true-covid-19-vaccines

