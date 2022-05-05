Roe V. Wade Leak Is The Worst Thing For Mitch McConnell

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 00:00 Hits: 3

Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had an urgent message for his conference Tuesday: Whatever you do, don't talk about the Supreme Court's draft opinion destroying abortion rights.

Chastising his GOP colleagues at their weekly luncheon, McConnell told them, "You need, it seems to me, a lecture to concentrate on what the news is today: Not a leaked draft, but the fact that the draft was leaked."

As my Daily Kos colleague Hunter detailed, Republicans spent Tuesday fixated on the leaking of the bombshell opinion as a "stunning breach" by "the Left" to "intimidate sitting Supreme Court justices."

The harm done to the high court and its justices by the leak was apparently deeply enraging and irreparable. But being forced to carry a fetus to term because the Supreme Court says so? Meh. Republican senators reserved all their outrage for the nine Americans who donned fancy black robes while deciding that the government does indeed have the right to dictate people’s health care decisions.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/roe-v-wade-leak-worst-thing-mitch