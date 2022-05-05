Ben Shapiro Lets The Cat Out Of The Bag

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 01:07 Hits: 2

Ben Shapiro gave the game away Wednesday when he attacked the Obergefell decision by the Supreme Court after claiming Alito's Roe v. Wade decision would not have an impact on overturning gay marriage.

During Shapiro's rant on The Daily Wire, he attacked Democrats and anyone in the media that was shocked by the overturning of Roe and what it would mean to other cases in the future.

"What will they do next?" Shapiro mocked. "They might go back and overrule Loving v Virginia and allow states to ban interracial marriage."

"Oh, really? That wasn't even based on the right to privacy, you idiots," he said.

Shapiro mocked fears of overturning interracial marriage.

"Well they might overturn Obergefell," Shapiro said sarcastically.

He continued, "First of all, Obergefell is a bad Supreme Court decision and if we had a Supreme Court worth its salt, they would overturn Obergefell, but they're not going to."

There you go. Since MAGA-Reptilians hate this ruling, it's only a matter of time before the Supremes take it up.

How does Ben know they won't attack gay marriage, you ask? Because Alito said so. Does that make you feel better?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/ben-shapiro-lets-cat-out-bag-obergefell