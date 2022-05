Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 05 May 2022 03:01 Hits: 3

A song which pays tribute to some of the more idiotic clickbaits that we fall victim to, even as we know we are doing it. And yes, I'll admit my guilt in this. Now, does anyone know if this "Animals Are Jerks" site can be found?

Open thread below....

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/hey-whatever-clicks-your-mouse