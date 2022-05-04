Gov. Greg Abbott May Declare Texas Under ‘Invasion’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022

Of course, there is no war going on – except for the right-wing war on everything and everyone not in lockstep with Fox News' Tucker Carlson’s white-nationalist authoritarianism. So it’s no surprise that his and Fox’s “invasion” rhetoric has spread like a virus and is now pressuring Abbott into sabotaging federal law (another right-wing wet dream) and arresting immigrants like some kind of old west posse.

Now, with Abbott’s re-election looming and the last known poll showing him in a statistical dead heat with Democrat Beto O’Rourke, Abbott has announced he’s looking into declaring that a non-existent war exists. From Vice News:

According to a highly doubtful theory now being pushed in conservative circles, language in the Constitution could be read to suggest that states can assert war powers on their own if they’re facing a foreign invasion. Doing so would allow Abbott to assume powers that are normally reserved for the federal government. read more

