VP Harris: Overturning Roe 'A Direct Assault On Freedom'

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 11:11 Hits: 0

This was the speech I really needed to hear right now: Vice President Kamala Harris accusing Republicans of attacking women’s rights and calling for Americans who support “self-determination” to stand with Democrats in the face of the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade. Via Bloomberg:

In her address, which was just over nine minutes long, Harris argued that a court decision to end the national right to abortion would open the door to the justices stripping away other rights, including same-sex marriage. She drew sharp contrasts with Republicans, who she said sought to limit the freedom of women and other Americans.

“If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, it will be a direct assault on freedom, on the fundamental rights of self-determination to which all Americans are entitled,” she said.

“How dare they?” she said of Republicans who support the end of Roe. “How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body? How dare they? How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future? How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms?”