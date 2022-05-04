Republican Who Told Rape Victims To 'Lie Back And Enjoy It' Loses Race

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 14:28 Hits: 0

Well, this is a surprise. Carol Glanville not only beat MAGA-loving Robert Regan last night, she destroyed him, winning by 12% in a heavily Republican area that Trump won easily. Perhaps there is hope yet that more electorates like those in Michigan last night will choose on merit instead of just voting along party lines, no matter how vile a candidate is.

Source: Detroit News

Democrat Carol Glanville scored an upset victory Tuesday night over Republican Robert Regan in a west Michigan state House race that narrowed the GOP's edge in the House.

In state House District 74, Democratic Walker city commissioner Glanville won 52%-40% over Regan with an unusually large 8% going to write-in votes for the seat that was left vacant when former Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, was elected to the state Senate.

...

“My opponent’s extreme, violent, and antisemitic views have no place in state government, and tonight the people of the 74th District made clear that they won’t stand for extremism."

read more