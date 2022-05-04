Fox News Poll: 63% Support Roe V Wade

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
Fox News has released a new poll today and so on America's Newsroom, it took Bill Hemmer took almost 90 minutes to get to the most pressing issue of the moment. Roe V Wade.
Fox News hyped different aspects of their poll (like Title 42 and inflation) to mask the Roe results until the show was almost over. When it came to the Roe V Wade portions, the Fox News website focused on another aspect of the poll that's not relevant to the pressing question.
"Fox News Poll: Just over half favor banning abortions after 15 weeks," screams a Fox News headline.
That's a different issue entirely.
Hemmer does a crafty job of camouflaging the anti-Republican result by pretending the Roe v Wade poll question was about a states' rights issue.
With their chyron saying: 63%SAY ROE V WADE SHOULD STAND, Hemmer asked it this way.
"Question, how do Americans feel about allowing the states to make the ultimate decision," Hemmer asked.
That wasn't the f**king question.
Fox News brought on a Republican pollster named Brenda Gianiny to discuss the results.
