The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Turns Out 'Pro-Life' Republican Assaulted Pregnant Wife

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Turns Out 'Pro-Life' Republican Assaulted Pregnant Wife

Next9News interviewed Greg Lopez, the "pro-life" candidate running to be Governor of Colorado.

When confronted with a question about being arrested for assaulting his pregnant wife, Lopez had the audacity to whip out Jesus. Guess which party this jackass

Lopez stated unequivocally that he would ban all abortions, including rape and incest.

After Lopez said he would sign an abortion ban, Kyle Clark turned into a journalist.

"You have said specifically on this issue that you are pro-life without exceptions, rape, incest, and life or health of the mother," Clark stated.

Clark continued, "Additionally, in 1993, you were arrested for violently assaulting your then pregnant wife. Some people might see those two things at odds but they both involve you exerting control over a woman's body."

"Is that what Coloradans want from their governor?"

"First of all, it wasn't a violent situation..."

"You were arrested for assault."

"We were both arrested for assault. Both of us."

"And one of you was pregnant."

"So again, the question is do Coloradans want someone who has a history of both in word and in physical action of controlling a woman's body?" Clark asked.

Lopez scrambled and then turned to his get-out-of-jail card, Jesus, and said "There's only been one perfect man that's ever walked this earth and we nailed him to the cross. I'm not a perfect man." Lopez whined.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/r-colorado-gov-candidate-battered-over

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version