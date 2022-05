Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 19:27 Hits: 0

The leaked draft opinion that set America aflame Monday night contains more than proof that a majority of Supreme Court justices voted to overturn abortion rights. It’s peppered with hints revealing an openness to outlawing abortion nationwide, always the end game for the core of the anti-abortion movement.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/draft-supreme-court-opinion-roe-abortion-outlaw