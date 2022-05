Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 06:00 Hits: 1

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the near future, as a leaked draft opinion Monday night indicated it likely will, the ruling will represent one of the least popular decisions in recent history by arguably the least representative body in American politics.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/supreme-court-roe-v-wade-legitimacy-crisis-anti-majoritarian-mitch-mcconnell-bush-v-gore