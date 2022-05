Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 06:21 Hits: 1

Recent legislative activities in countries show the U.S. risks being out of step with the progress that the rest of the world is making in protecting sexual and reproductive rights.

(Image credit: Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/04/1096533640/as-u-s-may-restrict-abortion-other-nations-are-easing-access