Tucker Carlson: Ukraine War Is Not About Ukraine

On Monday's edition of Tucker Carlson Reports, the Fox News host was furious about U.S. aid going to help Ukraine defend itself, instead claiming Russia's invasion was merely a border issue.

Carlson decided to use the Russian invasion of Ukraine to attack U.S. southern border policy; specifically, over money we're sending to the country being invaded and destroyed by the Putin.

Carlson's rant must have put a smile on Putin's face.

Tuckems raged that the money we are sending isn't forcing Russia to capitulate.

Now comes the Russian propaganda.

"It hasn't bankrupted Putin. It hasn't crippled the Russian economy. Certainly has our economy," Carlson said.

Fox News hasn't bothered looking at any credible news reports to see how Russian economy has been battered since the invasion started.

"According to Tim Ash, senior strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London. It comes to something like $1.4 trillion of impact on Russia,” Ash said. “That’s a huge amount of money. It’s about $8,000 per head of the Russian population.”

Maybe check out Fortune, "Russia faces its biggest economic collapse since Putin rose to power."

Okay, now comes the kicker that I asked you to guess at the beginning.

