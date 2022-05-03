Morning Joe Attacks SCOTUS As 'Illegitimate Court'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 11:11 Hits: 5

Morning Joe dug into the implications of the Supreme Court's imminent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

"A potentially groundbreaking shift in American constitutional law, the Supreme Court appears poised to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. According to a leaked draft opinion published last night by Politico, a majority of the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the right to abortion," Mika Brzezinski said.

Joe Scarborough talked about the "illegitimacy" of the current court.

"You know, the court has always been guided by the law, but it's also been keenly aware that it is the only unelected branch of American government. They needed to not appear to be openly contemptuous of public opinion. That would be especially true today, given the GOP's 'might makes right' approach to the sacking of Merrick Garland's nomination, or the elevation of Donald Trump's final pick.

"One more thing, look at this picture from Madeleine Albright's funeral. The five Democratic politicians on the front row won the most votes in the presidential elections of 1992, 1996, 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. Yet, a half century of constitutional rights supported by over 70% of Americans -- let me underline that again, because people lying to you on other channels will never say this: Over 70% of Americans support that constitutional right.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/morning-joe-attacks-scotus-illegitimate