Judge Says RNC Can't Hide Complicity In Big Lie

Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the Jan. 6 committee and has found that the Republican National Committee (RNC) cannot hide information about marketing materials it used to further ex-President Donald Trump’s lies about fraud in the 2020 election.

The decision was handed down by Trump appointee U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly and stems from a lawsuit that the party apparatus filed in response to a subpoena for records from investigators in February.

Not only did Kelly find that the RNC must soon part with some of its records barring a successful appeal, but critically, Kelly also tore asunder the most often used legal arguments by opponents to the investigation by affirming that the Jan. 6 committee is properly constituted and that its subpoenas have full legal effect.

Investigators were specifically after materials the RNC sent out through massive software vendor Salesforce from Election Day 2020 through Jan. 6, 2021. They argued that reviewing this would give the panel a chance to determine the breadth and depth of the RNC’s push to its supporters about Trump’s “Big Lie.”

In March, a spokesman for the committee, Tim Mulvey, defended the panel’s lawsuit succinctly.

“These emails encouraged supporters to put pressure on Congress to keep President Trump in power,” Mulvey said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/rnc-helped-trump-lie-about-2020-and-judge