Wisconsin GOP Thinks Road To Madison Runs Through Mar-A-Lago

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 16:00 Hits: 3

There are currently four top candidates running to be the Republican nominee to be Wisconsin governor. The four are Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthun, Kevin Nicholson and Tim Michels.

While there are some minor differences, there are more similarities than not amongst the four. The biggest one that most of them share is the belief that they couldn't possibly win without the blessing of The Former Guy. Thus three of the four have already made the pilgrimage to Mar-A-Lago to kiss the bloated one's ring and nod along with his increasingly irrational conspiracy theories and unrealistic boasts.

The exception to the rule is Nicholson, who blew his chance at gaining Dear Leader's blessings early one by stating that Biden won the 2020 elections and criticizing the conspiracy theorists.

One might have thought that Kleefisch would be doing better in the campaign within a campaign than she really is. After all, she was Scott Walker's Lt. Governor for eight years. She is also best described as the Sarah Palin of Wisconsin, right down to being a former beauty pageant contestant. A quarter-brainer with cheese, if you will. Not only that, but she's also said some pretty stupid things herself, including comparing same sex marriage to marrying an inanimate object or to a dog:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/wis-gop-thinks-road-madison-runs-through