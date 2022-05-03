Jamie Raskin Responds To SCOTUS Leak And He's On Fire

Articles

Jamie Raskin was already scheduled to appear on The Rachel Maddow Show on Tuesday night. He was supposed to be discussing the latest developments in the January 6 investigation.

Breaking news intervened.

That's okay, because, as Rachel Maddow pointed out, Jamie Raskin is also a constitutional scholar. And he was on fire talking about this awful, awful draft of a ruling from Justice Alito.

Ladies, hide ALL of your birth control:

"The basic legal claim here is that the word 'abortion' doesn't appear in the Constitution, and of course, it doesn't appear in the Constitution, but the Supreme Court, in 1973, in Roe vs. Wade or Griswold vs. Connecticut, which was a 1965 decision by the Supreme Court striking down a law banning birth control, even for married couples in Connecticut," said Raskin. "The Supreme Court said that the due process liberty cause includes a right to privacy, over into intimate decision-making. So, the point is that Justice [Samuel] Alito's decision would apply also, presumably, to the right to privacy in contraception."

There's a domino effect coming. Because the Far Right has been working on these dominoes all along:

