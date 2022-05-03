Right-Wingers Deflect By Attacking SCOTUS Leaker

Articles

On Monday night, Politico published a draft decision written by Justice Alito and labeled "the opinion of the Court." It was an opinion overturning Roe V. Wade.

Rather than discuss the bombshell that will overturn 50 years of president, Fox News host Laura Ingraham demanded Chief Justice John Roberts and the FBI investigate who did the leaking.

This is the ol' bait-and-switch that brings comfort to Fox News and most Republicans.

Overturning Roe v Wade has consequences far and wide that will not only deny a woman's right to decide what's best for her body, Many other issues will be held in the balance, including interracial and gay marriage and contraception.

However, the true evil being done here, according to Republicans, is leaking the decision.

Laura Ingraham had on a panel of old white people who were furious that the plans of the radical Christian majority in the court have been exposed earlier than intended.

Ingraham said, "The chief Justice, it’s incumbent upon him to bring in every law clerk before him. Give me your phones. I'm sorry, or the FBI. Give me your phones. We want all your accounts. We’ve got to do our own—look at every device you’ve ever used, and find out who did this.’"

Ingraham turned to James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, "You're the FBI expert here, what can be done?"

James Trusty was more worried that the leaker would be treated as a hero by "the Left." "Frontpage in the newspapers, the big hero who tried to put the brakes on Roe v Wade," he said.

