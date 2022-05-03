'Jim Crow, Meet Jane Crow'

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 17:06 Hits: 4

Professor Michele Bratcher Goodwin of the University of California Irvine Law School didn't sugarcoat it. I'm posting the complete transcript because it's worth noting.

GOODWIN: The Court does not say that Congress must stay out of [the abortion decision], but I'd also like to correct a few things too, Lawrence, which is that this is a playbook that we've seen before. And, if you think of this stripping away of other constitutional protections, let's think about voting rights, and the Shelby County decision, which has upended the right for many to be able to vote in the United States. Particularly people of Black and Brown communities across the United States,

It's important that we stick together these histories and not see this in isolation.

read more