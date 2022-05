Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 10:17 Hits: 6

For the first time in Northern Ireland's 100-year existence, a nationalist party, Sinn Fein may become the largest party ahead of the unionist DUP, writes the BBC's Emma Vardy.

Read more https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-politics-61301730?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA