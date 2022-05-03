Politics Podcast: Our First 2024 Democratic Primary Draft

Articles

President Biden has said that he intends to run for reelection in 2024. If he does, he may face opponents in the Democratic primary; his approval rating is currently ten points underwater and his approval with Democrats has dropped about 15-20 points since taking office. He would also be 82 at the start of his second term, and in 2020 he said that he sees himself as a “bridge” to a “new generation” of leaders.

With that in mind, In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew follows up on last week’s Republican 2024 primary draft with its first Democratic primary draft. What does the bench of Democratic leadership look like beyond Biden? They also discuss the latest developments in the current round of redistricting.

