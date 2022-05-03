Welcome To Gilead. Roe Is Gone, What Now?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 04:05 Hits: 3

Welcome to Gilead, where women are forced to give birth to their rapists' children with the government's blessing.

This is the world we are about to live in, if the draft SCOTUS opinion leaked to Politico overturning Roe tonight is real, and all indications are that it is. Rape, forced birth, poverty, banned interracial marriage, banned gay marriage, more poverty, and Big Brother crawling up women's uteruses to make sure they're obeying The Man. For that matter, they'll just live in all of our bedrooms to make sure we're submitting and not committing perversions like loving someone they deem unfit.

Here is Alito's logic: Because the word "abortion" is not a word in the U.S. Constitution, and because the right to privacy is also not explicitly laid out in the Constitution, Roe is predicated on a false premise and should therefore be overturned. And if that logic stands, the Obergefell, Griswold and Loving decisions will fall too. As he sees it, women do not have the right to self-determination or any agency whatsoever. They are, much like the fictional Gilead of Margaret Atwood's imagination, mere chattel to be dealt with as men please.

This is the world Republicans have dreamed of. It's what evangelicals have hoped would happen for decades.

In Alito's world, men have every right to rape women and then demand visitation to their rape-spawn.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/welcome-gilead-abortion-just-beginning