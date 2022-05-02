Trump Can't Remember Which Senate Candidate He Just Endorsed

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 May 2022

Donald Trump has officially endorsed Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

"We've endorsed J.P, right? J.D. Mandel. He is doing great," Trump said at his rally yesterday.

"Oh my God. You know, you know, if the current occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue had done that, there would be headlines for, like, months," Joe Scarborough said.

"About his age," Mika Brzezinski said.

"'Oh, he can't remember.' Which, of course, underlines the fact how funny it is. You have people, right-wing Trumpists attacking Joe Biden for his mental acuity. Right before Donald Trump couldn't even remember who he endorsed, he -- this is when he was going through his cognitive test," Scarborough said.

" 'I aced my cognitive test. This is a water buffalo. This is a ladder.' Do we have Jonathan Lemire here? He is our cognitive test specialist. Jonathan, what were the six or seven words he could remember?"

"It was man, woman, camera, light, and then there was one more. it was all very -- water buffalo, you had that one right."

