Surprise! Current Covid Subvariant Has Its Own New Subvariant

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 12:24 Hits: 3

It's nowhere near over, as the coronavirus continues to develop new variants and even subvariants. Via the Washington Post:

The latest member of the rogue’s gallery of variants and subvariants is the ungainly named BA.2.12.1, part of the omicron gang. Preliminary research suggests it is about 25 percent more transmissible than the BA.2 subvariant that is currently dominant nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said the subvariant has rapidly spread in the Northeast in particular, where it accounts for the majority of new infections. “We have a very, very contagious variant out there. It is going to be hard to ensure that no one gets covid in America. That’s not even a policy goal,” President Biden’s new covid-19 coordinator, Ashish Jha, said in his inaugural news briefing Tuesday.

So what are the experts suggesting now?

But the variants that have emerged can evade many of the neutralizing antibodies that are the immune system’s front line of defense. “It’s evolving at a fairly rapid rate,” said Jesse Bloom, a computational biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. “I do think we need to aggressively consider whether we should update vaccines, and do it soon.” read more

