Judge Nixes RNC's Attempt To Block Emails From Jan. 6th Probe

Last night, a federal judge rejected the RNC’s bid to block its email marketing vendor from releasing records to the House Jan. 6th panel as it examines whether Trump’s campaign used false election fraud claims in fundraising appeals that also encouraged the violence. Via the Washington Post:

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly of Washington delivered a thorough victory to the House select committee, tossing out the RNC’s claims that its and the Trump campaign’s information was protected on grounds including the First Amendment and ruling that under the Constitution’s grant of legislative powers to Congress and the speech-or-debate clause, judges cannot interfere with how lawmakers obtain and use information.

Kelly also dismissed the RNC’s claims against Salesforce — the business software giant used by the RNC and Trump’s reelection campaign — after the company and committee significantly narrowed the list of disputed records at issue, for example, dropping demands for any information that would reveal the identities of individual political donors. Kelly temporarily barred Salesforce from releasing any records to the House before Wednesday to give the national GOP committee time to appeal.

