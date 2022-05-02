'So What If Zelensky Is Jewish, Hitler Had Jewish Blood Too,' Says Sergei Lavrov

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 15:00 Hits: 3

Another one of Putin's cronies went on foreign television to justify Putin's war against Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov was given 45 minutes to spew Russian propaganda, including nonsensical dribble such as this. With any luck at the end of all this, Sergei Lavrov will be found hanging from a rope.

Source:The Independent

Justifying Vladimir Putin’s call to “denazify” Ukraine, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov argued that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s Jewish ancestry did not matter.

“So what if Zelensky is Jewish? The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Mr Lavrov said in an interview with an Italian television on Sunday. “Some of the worst antisemites are Jews.”

Mr Lavrov was referring to an unproven theory that German dictator Adolf Hitler had possible Jewish and African ancestors.

Mr Putin declared war on Ukraine on 24 February, describing it as a “special military operation” to disarm the eastern European country and remove leaders who he described as neo-Nazis.