Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 May 2022

Fox News makes a super easy target, regularly, for comedians. The White House Correspondent's Dinner on Saturday was no exception. And President Biden in particular got off some zingers aimed at Fox News and those Fox correspondents in attendance:

President Biden notes every #WHCD attendee is vaccinated and boosted, including Fox News. "They're all here. Vaccinated and boosted." pic.twitter.com/kr0IkQxkwA — CSPAN (@cspan) May 1, 2022

And I especially loved this one -- best joke of the night, in my opinion:

Biden: Fox News, I’m really sorry your preferred candidate lost the last election. To make it up to you, I’m happy to give my Chief of Staff to you all so he can tell Sean Hannity what to say everyday pic.twitter.com/MT2hVOIFXP — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2022 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/weekend-fox-hosts-whine-hard-about