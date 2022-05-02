Ronny Jackson Refuses To Respond To Jan 6 Committee On Oath Keepers' Texts

Articles

The January 6 Committee is requesting three Republican lawmakers, Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks, and Ronny Jackson to cooperate and give testimony.

In particular, the former Presidential physician who said Trump could live for two hundred years because of his "genetics" was called upon regarding his relationship with the Oath Keepers.

"We write to seek your cooperation in advancing our investigation. First, while the January 6th attack on the Capitol was underway, members of the Oath Keepers, including its leader, Stewart Rhodes, exchanged encrypted messages asking members of the organization to provide you personally with security assistance, suggesting that you have “critical data to protect.”

The Committee has some serious questions for the now Texas Congressman.

