Conservatives Keep Pretending Elon Musk Freed Them From Twitter Jail

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.
Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk, who was temporarily suspended by Twitter in March for violating its hateful conduct rules, triumphantly announced on Thursday that he was “back” on Twitter “Due to New Management” several days after Tesla CEO/”free speech” messiah Elon Musk made a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant.
Russian forces fired missiles into Kyiv during United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ visit to the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.
We’ve reached the public testimony stage of the House Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation: Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced on Thursday that the panel is slated to hold eight public hearings in June, starting June 9. He also said that the committee will reach out this week to more House and Senate Republicans that panel members want to speak to.
During the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) pointed out that a certain internal memo showed that the Republicans on the committee may not be acting in 100 percent good faith with their questions.
The President confirmed on Thursday that while yes, he is weighing “some debt reduction” for student borrowers, he isn’t considering going as far as forgiving $50,000 per borrower, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has proposed.
“Florida gave voting rights to people with felony convictions. Now some face charges for voting.” – News From The States
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), in the crosshairs of the rest of the GOP for alleging that lawmakers privately used coke and had orgies, tweeted on Thursday night that “many of my colleagues would be nowhere near politics if they had grown up with a cell phone in their hands.”
The President put out a new set of proposals for Ukraine aid on Thursday that, among other things, proposes that the U.S. government sell the seized yachts and other assets belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs to fund the aid.
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) has no respect for those rabbit food-eating Twitter “wokers” who don’t belly-flop into swimming pools:
