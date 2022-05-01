'Insane' Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Face Subpoena From Jan. 6 Committee

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 01 May 2022 22:21 Hits: 7

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) suggested on Sunday that he would be willing to support subpoenas for members of Congress who are suspected of participating in a plot to overturn the 2020 election.

During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan asked Kinzinger if he and other members of the House Jan. 6 committee will force members of Congress to testify.

"I won't say who I think we need to talk to yet," the congressman replied. "I mean, I think everybody needs to come and talk to us. We've requested information from various members. In terms of whether we move forward with a subpoena is going to be both a strategic tactical decision and a question of whether or not we can do that and get the information in time."

"Do you favor one?" Brennan wondered.

"Yeah, I think ultimately whatever we can do to get that information," Kinzinger said. "If that takes a subpoena, it takes a subpoena. But I think the key is regardless of even what some members of Congress are going to tell us, we know a lot of information around it."

Brennan noted that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was recently exposed for suggesting martial law in a text message to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6. Greene has called herself a "victim" of the Jan. 6 attack.

"Do you need to ask her a few questions?" Brennan asked.

