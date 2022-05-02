The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Republican Crime Spree: Tampering With Election Equipment

Reuters has an excellent report on pro-Trump Republicans who have attacked U.S. election systems, stealing voting data or attempting to do so under the supposed justification of searching for "election fraud." Reuters counts eight known recent attempts, the most infamous being the case of Colorado election clerk Tina Peters, who now faces multiple felony charges after allowing voting data to be breached and stolen. But Peters isn't the only pro-Trump official accused of attempted or successful thefts of voting data or unauthorized access to sensitive, must-be-secured-at-all-times election machines.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/republican-tampering-election-equipment

