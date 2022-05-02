Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Heat At GOP Debate: 'No Bill You've Authored Has Passed'

Articles

Monday, 02 May 2022

A Republican candidate for Congress attacked Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at a debate over the weekend for passing no legislation and not being a member of any committees in Congress.

At a Republican primary debate on Sunday, candidate Seth Synstelien challenged Greene on her record.

"We're all here because we have concerns about the seat," Synstelien explained. "See, you bought contractor stock before railing against profitable wars. Your words and actions are consistently inconsistent. No bill you've authored has passed and you have no committee power to advocate for this district."

"Without resorting to rhetoric about Democrat boogeymen, Biden and the woke left, answer this," he continued. "Can you tell us one or two specific objectives that affect our wallets that you can actually pass and explain how you plan to get it done without being guaranteed a committee assignment?"

"Thank you for that question, Seth," Greene replied. "And I know this is your first time being a candidate as well."

Greene defended her purchase of defense stocks by insisting that she did not know about the trade until she read about it in the newspaper.

