Daniel Goldman Warns About The Dangers Of FOX News Misinfo Re: Jan 6th

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 02 May 2022 02:00 Hits: 7

Daniel Goldman joined Ali Velshi to talk about the great work the January 6th Committee is doing and the release of devastating text messages between Mark Meadows and Sean Hannity and how one of the main issues in our country is that viewers and consumers of right wing media and FOX News don't even hear about this stuff. It is literally ignored. So, their views of January 6th are being shaped by what they hear about - and more importantly, what they don't hear about - the events leading up to and directly following the insurrection. It is a wall that is virtually impossible to break through.

VELSHI: You said something interesting. The committee generally seemed displeased by the fact that these were leaked, because it might take the steam out of what they have got coming on June 9th. I wonder what that means to you. Does any of this matter? I mean this somewhat facetiously, but people seem to have made up their minds. Is there stuff you expect to come out that will cause people who were either on the fence, if there were any Americans on the fence about Americans. Saying, this is actually crazy. Americans were fully involved in a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government. Do you believe there is material that will change hearts and minds? read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/daniel-goldman-warns-danger-fox-misinfo