Homeless Man Saves Dog, Dog Saves Man

Published on Monday, 02 May 2022

Andy was homeless, addicted to drugs and depressed. But he found it in himself to rescue Bailey, who was just a four week old puppy at the time. Because of his young age, the vet doped Bailey up on Valium to help him sleep. Together, Andy and Bailey kicked the drugs and became the best of friends. Then Bailey rescued Andy by pulling him back from the brink of depression and gave Andy a reason to keep going and keep doing the best he can, day after day.

