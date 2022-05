Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Articles

Boy, JD Vance has terrible customer service. This guy had a perfectly reasonable request, in my opinion.

We interrupted JD Vance’s rally to ask for a refund for his book. pic.twitter.com/RZGZLda1Xu — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) April 28, 2022

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

NBC “Meet the Press”: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) … DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas … Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns … Erin McLaughlin. Panel: Helene Cooper, Garrett Haake, Stephen Hayes and Claire McCaskill. FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) … DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Panel: Marc Short, Mara Liasson, Harold Ford Jr. and Olivia Beavers. ABC “This Week”: Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … USAID Administrator Samantha Power … Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Panel: Kara Swisher and Dan Abrams. Panel: Donna Brazile, Chris Christie, David Remnick and Susan Page. CNN “State of the Union”: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Panel: Will Hurd, Nayyera Haq, David Urban and Bakari Sellers. read more

