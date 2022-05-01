The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GOP Hate In Oklahoma Makes It First State In Nation To Do A Very Bad Thing

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has been absolutely relentless when it comes to attacking trans and nonbinary youth in the state of Oklahoma. On Tuesday, Stitt signed a hateful bill into law that bans nonbinary sex markers on birth certificates, as reported by CNN. The legislation insists that the sex designated on a birth certificate must be either “male” or “female.” It may not include nonbinary or any symbol related to nonbinary identity, including but not limited to “X.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/oklahoma-republican-hate-lgbqt-voting

