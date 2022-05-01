Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Twitter Reinstate Her Personal Account

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
Awwww. It seems Perjury Taylor Greene just can't quit Twitter.
Only last week, she was dismissing the loss of her personal Twitter account as thoroughly insignificant, as Twitter is "godless" and "communist," dontchyaknow.
Now, though, she has either learned the difference between her campaign's Twitter account and her personal one, or she learned that Elon Musk is the likely next owner of Twitter and she wants her account back. In fact, she wants it back so much she held a press conference outside the Capitol steps to demand it.
