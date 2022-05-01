The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Twitter Reinstate Her Personal Account

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Twitter Reinstate Her Personal Account

Awwww. It seems Perjury Taylor Greene just can't quit Twitter.

Only last week, she was dismissing the loss of her personal Twitter account as thoroughly insignificant, as Twitter is "godless" and "communist," dontchyaknow.

Now, though, she has either learned the difference between her campaign's Twitter account and her personal one, or she learned that Elon Musk is the likely next owner of Twitter and she wants her account back. In fact, she wants it back so much she held a press conference outside the Capitol steps to demand it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/marjorie-taylor-greene-twitter

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version