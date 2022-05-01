Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Twitter Reinstate Her Personal Account

Articles

Awwww. It seems Perjury Taylor Greene just can't quit Twitter.

Only last week, she was dismissing the loss of her personal Twitter account as thoroughly insignificant, as Twitter is "godless" and "communist," dontchyaknow.

Earlier this week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that she doesn't care about having access to a "communist" and "godless" platform like Twitter: "Twitter is nothing. Twitter is powerless." pic.twitter.com/Hp3hQ9LlBY — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 29, 2022

Now, though, she has either learned the difference between her campaign's Twitter account and her personal one, or she learned that Elon Musk is the likely next owner of Twitter and she wants her account back. In fact, she wants it back so much she held a press conference outside the Capitol steps to demand it.

