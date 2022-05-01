Fox Hosts Seem Very Worried DHS May Interfere With Their Disinformation

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 01 May 2022 13:23 Hits: 1

Although Fox & Friends cohosts suggested that the Biden administration is about to install an Orwellian Ministry of Truth that could silence them (the way they want to silence those not in lockstep with their politics), the facts show that DHS’ Disinformation Governance Board is, as far as we know, about continuing work done under the Trump administration to combat foreign disinformation. WaPo’s Aaron Blake explains:

One could certainly object to the federal government taking a role in this and worry about the effort going too far, potentially chilling speech — just as one can worry today about the federal government getting into the truth-deciding business. But the stated purpose of the effort was quite different from how it was cast by its opponents. And today, there is no real evidence that DHS plans to crack down on ordinary citizens spreading misinformation online, for instance. The two specific examples cited thus far involve human smugglers and Russians. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/04/fox-hosts-seem-very-worried-dhs-may