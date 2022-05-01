Rachel Campos-Duffy Blames Obama For 'Erosion' Of Free Speech

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 01 May 2022

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy defended white people on Sunday after Time magazine argued that free speech has become a "tech bro obsession."

"I don't underestimate the influence culturally, especially in Big Tech and government of the Chinese model," Campos-Duffy reacted. "There are a lot of people and they are the titans of our most important industries who look at China and go, 'Wow, wouldn't it be great if we could control like that.'"

"What struck me is somehow free speech is a white guy thing," she continued. "Like, what the heck is that? Like, I'm -- it's so offensive. Talk about people who are so sensitive to minorities. That is offensive."

Campos-Duffy noted that her mother is an immigrant from Cuba.

"Free speech is exactly what we love and we're seeing it eroded," the Fox News host opined. "My mother grew up with the influence of the communists. And there are so many times, frankly, since the time that Barack Obama was elected where she said things are looking very familiar to me and you have seen this erosion."

