Nancy Pelosi Meets Zelensky In Kyiv

Published on Sunday, 01 May 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to Kyiv, becoming the highest-ranking US official to meet with Zelensky since the war began.

The Russians cannot be happy to have seen this today. Only the very worst people will say anything negative about this powerful symbolism.

Source: CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, becoming the most senior United States official to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky since the war broke out more than two months ago. Pelosi's office confirmed the trip in a statement on Sunday, saying that the speaker had led an official congressional delegation to Ukraine -- the first amid Russia's invasion. Zelensky shared a video on Sunday of their meeting in Kyiv, and thanked the US for its powerful support of Ukraine against Russian aggression. "We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom, that we're on a frontier of freedom and that your fight is a fight for everyone," Pelosi said to Zelensky in the clip. "And so our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done."

While there, Zelensky presented Pelosi with a rare honor in Ukraine.

