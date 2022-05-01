Trevor Noah Dragged FOX News Over Their Bonkers Prime Time Lineup

Articles

The White House Correspondents Dinner this year was filled with tons of media personalities from both cable and network tv, as always. The jokes mocking all of them were wide ranging - from the CNN+ failure to MSNBC's alleged lapdog love for Joe Biden. But the best laughs came when Trevor Noah pulled out the cannon and aimed it squarely at FOX News, specifically their insanely racist and hateful prime time coverage.

Noah blasted Judge Jeannine Pirro's drunk racist rants. Comparing Fox to a Waffle House: “It’s relatively normal in the afternoon, but as soon as the sun goes down there is a drunk lady named Jeanine threatening to fight every Mexican who comes in.”

Laura Ingraham: “Wow, what can you say about her that hasn't already been said by the Anti-Defamation League?”

Sean Hannity dating a coworker (but not breaking HR rules like one of the other guys). Tucker Carlson imitation. The network's fabulous COVID vaccine coverage that led to so many...deaths. "Their coverage of covid was really impactful. Their segments of vaccines moved their viewers...into the icu."

You know, the truth.

FOX (not) News. And none of them seemed to happy about it.

