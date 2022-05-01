Jon Karl Busts Chris Christie For Whitewashing McCarthy's Jan. 6 Lies

Articles

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl clashed with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday over House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's lies about Jan. 6.

During a panel discussion on ABC, Christie argued that reports claiming McCarthy called for then-President Donald Trump to resign after Jan. 6 were untrue. According to Christie, McCarthy said that the resignation should only occur if the Senate had the votes to convict Trump.

But Karl insisted that the words McCarthy said about Trump had been accurately reported.

"I have to say, with all due respect, Gov. Christie, I don't think you're characterizing what was on that tape accurately," Karl said. "There's no way to listen to that tape and think that Kevin McCarthy told the truth. That tape, you hear Kevin McCarthy saying I've had it with that guy, referring to Donald Trump."

"You hear Kevin McCarthy say he's going to call Donald Trump and his recommendation would be that he resign," he insisted.

Christie disagreed but Karl refused to back down.

"It is true!" Karl said.

"That's not what he said!" Christie objected.

"Can I please finish?" Karl asked.

"No, no," Christie continued. "I've heard your point."

"He didn't say what you said," Karl pointed out.

"Yes, he did!" Christie exclaimed.

"No," Karl corrected.

