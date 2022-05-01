The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russians Steal Ukrainian Farm Equipment - Only To Find It Remotely Disabled

Among many thefts, a John Deere dealership in Melitopol was completely ransacked, the valuable tractors and combine harvesters taken away. Only problem? They've been deactivated and won't run. I guess the Russians aren't used to modern farm equipment.

Russian troops in the occupied city of Melitopol have stolen all the equipment from a farm equipment dealership -- and shipped it to Chechnya, according to a Ukrainian businessman in the area.

But after a journey of more than 700 miles, the thieves were unable to use any of the equipment -- because it had been locked remotely.

Over the past few weeks there's been a growing number of reports of Russian troops stealing farm equipment, grain and even building materials - beyond widespread looting of residences. But the removal of valuable agricultural equipment from a John Deere dealership in Melitopol speaks to an increasingly organized operation, one that even uses Russian military transport as part of the heist.

CNN has learned that the equipment was removed from an Agrotek dealership in Melitopol, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early March. Altogether it's valued at nearly $5 million. The combine harvesters alone are worth $300,000 each.

So what happened to the valuable farm equipment? Well, they were equipped with GPS, of course, and tracked to Chechnya, a distance of over 700 miles away.

